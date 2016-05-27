Netherlands: AH Stroopwafels

A stroopwafel is the sweeter, handheld cookie version of your favorite childhood breakfast. It’s comprised of two thin layers of dough pressed into a waffle iron and filled with a caramel-like syrup in the middle. Stroopwafels were invented in the early 1800s in the South Holland city of Gouda, where around 100 bakers were the only sellers of the treat. Today, you can find stroopwafels just about everywhere in the Netherlands, but the best packaged brand is AH, which can be picked up in any Albert Heijn market for under two bucks USD.

