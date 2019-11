Pakistan: United King Namkino Mix

United King Namkino Mix is a flavorful combination of green peas, chickpeas, peanuts, and crispy noodle strips. But it gets its kick of flavor from a blend of cumin, dill, black pepper, red chili, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, garlic, and onion.

