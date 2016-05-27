Philippines: Sunshine Green Peas

These green peas, with a crunchy outer layer, can arguably be found in nearly every kid’s lunchbox in the Philippines. They’re the type of light, crispy snack that pops into your mouth so easily that you don’t realize that you’ve already eaten a whole pack. A mix of salt and spice gives the peas their flavor, and you can pick up a bag at a local grocery or convenience store such as MiniMart.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!