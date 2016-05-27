Scotland: Tunnock’s Teacake

The Tunnock’s Teacake is the stuff of Scottish legend. Produced by a the Tunnock family bakery, which has been around since 1890, the teacake has 15 tons of cocoa butter dedicated to its production each week. Comprised of a small digestive cookie topped with meringue and encased in milk or dark chocolate, the cake was invented by the Tunnock’s CFO, Boyd Tunnock, in 1960, and the recipe and production method hasn’t changed since. You can find Teacakes anywhere and everywhere in Scotland—there are 3 million made per week.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!