South Africa: J&M Biltong

Biltong is not beef jerky—it’s beef jerky’s cooler older brother. It’s made from a large variety of cuts from different meats (beef, Wildebeest, and ostrich are popular) and can contain more than 50 percent fat. That may not make for the heart-healthiest snack, but it makes for a flavorful one. Since its 17th century origins in South Africa, the same method is still applied to the meat: applying vinegar, massaging it with salt and spices such as coriander, cloves, and pepper, and drying it naturally. J&M is the Jack Link’s of South Africa, and has been making biltong 71 years. You can find their original Secret Recipe biltong all across the Western Cape.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!