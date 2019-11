Spain: Tostadero La Baturrica Habas Fritas

Since 1963, Spanish company Tostadero La Baturrica has been roasting fava beans into the salty, crunchy snack goodness known as habas fritas. Lightly fried in sunflower oil and salted, they are a quintessential Spanish taverna snack to wash down with a beer.

