Switzerland: Migros Appenzeller Biberli

The Swiss may be famous for their chocolate, but there are plenty of other treats this small country produces that are just as good, but nearly impossible to find outside of Swiss borders. One of those snacks is the Migros Appenzeller Biberli cookie, a gingerbread cookie with almond filling (marzipan). The cookies were once only baked for special occasions in the eastern part of the country, but now you can find them in all the supermarkets and convenience stores. Migros—the largest supermarket chain in Switzerland—is structured as a co-op, so the biberlis you find there are baked and packaged by locals in that specific area.

