Taiwan: Bamboo House Green Tea Muahji

Puffy, gelatinous, chewy mochi cakes are a special treat for Japanese New Year, but in Taiwan (where it is called muahji), it’s an everyday rite of passage to snack on these addictive, chewy, sweet rice cakes. They come in flavors, such as green tea, sesame, red bean, and taro—which offer a sweet, but not sugary, flavor. They’re easy to overdo, but remember that they are basically rice Clif bars (which is why Japanese farmers used to consume mochi during the winter in order to increase their stamina). The caloric density of a matchbox-sized piece of mocha matches a bowl of rice.

