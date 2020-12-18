The 5 Best Round Ice Molds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a long day of working and doing your holiday shopping, there’s nothing like unwinding with a nice drink. Usually, it’s best if those drinks are chilled. And the best way to chill a drink is with round ice. Rounded ice lasts longer and distributes the cold more evenly. So you’ll need to look for the Best Round Ice Molds.

There are a ton of Round Ice Molds out there. And not all of them are worth owning. So we have picked out the Best Round Ice Molds on Amazon for you. Check them out below.

When it comes to picking out the best overall ice mold, we came to the decision that the Adoric Ice Mold was the best of the bunch. That’s for a few reasons. For one, you get a lot more ice out of it than most round ice molds. 6 round ice molds in one shot. Not just that, but it also comes with a tray for 6 large square ice cubes as well. So there’s plenty of ice to go around. Which means you get a lot of bang for your buck. Which is not that high to be completely honest. It’s a great steal for anyone to add to their home bar set up. It’s non-stick so the cubes should come out with ease. And you can just throw them in the dishwasher for the easiest cleanup possible. Seems like a pretty easy choice for the best overall in our mind.

Maybe the Adoric Ice Mold isn’t for you. It’s ok. We all have different needs. Maybe you don’t need to worry about making that much ice in one shot. Maybe you just want the best value out there. A low price that delivers the goods. And that’s what this Tovolo Ice Mold set delivers. You won’t get regular-sized ice here. These rounded ice balls are huge. So huge that you can chill not just one drink, but multiple drinks after your first. No need to keep replenishing the ice, no need to rush so the drink doesn’t get watered down. You get two ice molds, so you and someone else can kick back with a chilled drink or two. Easy to fill up, easy to unload, and easy to clean. For this incredibly low price, you can’t go wrong with picking this up.

Just because you aren’t looking to spend all that much money doesn’t mean you need to settle for something lesser than. Quite the contrary in fact. When it comes to round ice molds, you can pick up this Chills set for an incredibly low price. Just under $10 to get 4 round ice balls for your drinking needs. That’s not a bad deal at all. And it’s not going to be a pain to have in the house. The ice slides out like a dream and you just need to clean it in the dishwasher. You can get one or a few to fill up the freezer with enough ice balls to keep a whole party entertained with a chilled drink in hand.

It should come as no surprise that the bigger the ice, the longer it will last. The longer it lasts, the longer your drink can stay chilled. Not to mention that you can refill your drink without having to change the ice. Bigger ice is great for any drink, but especially for chilled cocktails. And if you like a cocktail after a long day, then you’ll want this set from Sefio. You can get 4 huge balls of ice ready for you when it’s time to unwind. They’re easy to clean, they look pretty cool as well, and they don’t cost all that much. So if you want to give your cocktails a little kick, this set is for you.

Maybe you want something a little different with your ice mold. Something that’s kind of fun and adds a little spice to the mix. And that’s what you get with this set from Shaped. You can get some great Skull Shaped Ice Cubes to bring your drinks down to the right temperature. 4 skulls to give your time drinking at a night a little bit of a creative flair. They’re easy to clean and pretty affordable too. There’s nothing wrong with getting something out of the ordinary. Especially when they’re as effective as this tray.