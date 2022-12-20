After a great day on the slopes, there’s nothing better than kicking back with some buddies and enjoying a little whiskey to help soothe those sore muscles. But when the ski boots come off and the feet go up, what bottle are you reaching for?

These days there are a lot more options when it comes to selecting that perfect après-ski whiskey. And while so many famous ones come out of Kentucky, there are some standout distillers right in your favorite ski areas that are well worth checking out. This winter, after tasting the fresh powder, consider sampling these top whiskeys to up your après-ski game.

1. Wyoming Whiskey, Outryder

Wyoming is home to some of the best skiing in the country—and also one of the finest young whiskey brands in the Western U.S. While you can’t go wrong with any bottle from Kirby, WY-based Wyoming Whiskey (which just opened a new barrel house in Jackson), Outryder’s high rye bourbon blend is uniquely smooth with moderate spice and a palate of hot chocolate, dark molasses and (according to the distillers) “roasted cumin in brown butter.” In other words, perfect for a toast after braving Corbet’s Couloir at Jackson Hole.

[$60, wyomingwhiskey.com]

Get it

2. Breckenridge Distilling, Buddy Pass Imperial Stout Cask Whiskey

The lofty mountain town of Breckenridge, with its 9,600-foot elevation and eponymous, five-peak ski resort is home to the highest distillery in the world. After a day of skiing or snowboarding, we recommend the new Buddy Pass Imperial Stout Cask Whiskey. A collaboration between Breckenridge Brewery and Breckenridge Distillery, this whiskey clocks in at 112 proof and offers notes of cinnamon, oak, and caramel.

[Price varies, search local distributor; breckenridgedistillery.com]

Learn More

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!