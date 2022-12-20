3. High West, Campfire Get It

Utah has been getting hammered this season with snow, and Park City is a great place to find those powder stashes. The new McConkey Express and Town Lift are open for the season offering access to the McConkey Bowl. You can even ski right into historic downtown and stop by High West’s Saloon after a day on the slopes. We suggest their Campfire Whiskey. This is a smooth and smoky scotch, bourbon, and rye blend that pairs perfectly with a fire pit beside the slopes.

[$64; highwest.com]

