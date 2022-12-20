4. Widow Jane, Decadence Get It

If you find yourself on the East Coast this winter, look no further than Whiteface in New York for some stellar skiing. With 90 trails and 11 lifts, Whiteface boasts the most vertical drop on the East Coast. When you kick off those ski boots, reach for a bottle of New York’s finest Widow Jane whiskey. While all of their expressions are excellent, we recommend Decadence for après ski. Finished in maple syrup barrels, it will ensure a sweet end to your day.

[$90; widowjane.com]

