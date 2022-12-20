Food & Drink

Best Local Whiskeys to Sip After a Day on the Slopes

5. Whistle Pig, Small Batch Rye

Since 1937 Stowe has been the place to ski in Vermont, offering an average of 314 inches of snow annually and 485 miles of skiable terrain. At the end of a great day on the slopes here, you’re going to want a double—and preferably from a bottle of Whistle Pig, Vermont’s world-renowned distillery famous for its ryes. Aged for 10 years, a glass of 100-proof, spice-forward Small Batch Rye (the distillers call it “fearless” and “quintessential”) will make you forget those sore legs.

[$79; whistlepigwhiskey.com]

