5. Whistle Pig, Small Batch Rye Get It

Since 1937 Stowe has been the place to ski in Vermont, offering an average of 314 inches of snow annually and 485 miles of skiable terrain. At the end of a great day on the slopes here, you’re going to want a double—and preferably from a bottle of Whistle Pig, Vermont’s world-renowned distillery famous for its ryes. Aged for 10 years, a glass of 100-proof, spice-forward Small Batch Rye (the distillers call it “fearless” and “quintessential”) will make you forget those sore legs.

[$79; whistlepigwhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!