6. Rogue, Dead Guy Whiskey Get It

Right outside of Bend, Oregon, is Mount Bachelor, a favorite Pacific Northwest ski area known for light dry snow and crowd-pleasing terrain. The perfect whiskey pairing: Oregon’s renowned Rogue Ales & Spirits, which produces Dead Guy Whiskey—an 80-proof, pot-distilled American single malt made with 100% malted barley. It also makes for an ideal dram after plowing through powder all day.

[$38; www.rogue.com]

