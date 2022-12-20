7. Pendleton, Midnight Whiskey Get It

Famed for fantastic whiskeys and ski terrain, Western Canada’s slopes peak at Banff Sunshine—an iconic ski area comprised of three mountains that are collectively known for attracting some of the best (and most) snow in the Canadian Rockies. After an epic day out there, go with Pendleton’s Midnight for a surefire winter pleaser. At 90 proof, this full-bodied Canadian whisky has warm spices from aging in brandy barrels.

[$28; pendletonwhisky.com]

