8. Alberta Distillers, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Learn More

Hovering over the town of Banff, Alberta, Mount Norquay is the original ski resort of the Canadian Rockies. One original deserves another, which is why we recommend trying Alberta Distillers Cask Strength Rye Whiskey here. With notes of caramel and vanilla, this is the perfect provincial whisky to enjoy at one of the most classic local ski hills tucked north of the border.

[Price varies, search local distributor; albertadistillers.com]

