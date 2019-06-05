For some people, coffee is more than just a wake-up call or mid-afternoon pick-me-up. It’s a ritual, a time-out, an icebreaker. And no place embraces that next-level caffeine lifestyle than New York City, which was ranked the No. 1 coffee city in the country (sorry, Seattle). New York has more shops, houses, and cafes per capita than anywhere else; it’s even home to the U.S.’s second-ever Starbucks Roastery (the other one is actually in Seattle).

“New York is a dynamic city unlike any other, and has an impressive and unique coffee culture where customers are truly passionate,” says Erin Shane Riley, a senior communications manager at Starbucks. “Since opening the first Starbucks store in New York in 1994, we’ve been proud to be a part of this thriving scene. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery was designed to be the ultimate coffee experience.”

There are plenty of other places in New York that are taking different measures to turn your typical cafe into something extraordinary. Next time you’re looking for a little something else with your cup of joe, check out the best spots.