Food & Drink

The Best Coffee Destinations in NYC That Serve So Much More Than Coffee

Blue Stone Lane
10
Blue Stone LaneCourtesy Image 6 / 10
View this post on Instagram

What a great day for an iced latte💙

A post shared by Bluestone Lane (@bluestonelane) on

6 / 10
Get More Info

Heavenly Rest Stop is set in a former side chapel and library at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest right across from Central Park. Anyone can grab one of Bluestone Lane’s flat whites after a service or strolling around the reservoir. A trendy coffee shop in a place of worship may seem like a strange combo, but their goal isn’t that lofty: The church just wanted to provide a quiet escape for New Yorkers.

Back to top
More from Food & Drink