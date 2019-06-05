Heavenly Rest Stop is set in a former side chapel and library at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest right across from Central Park. Anyone can grab one of Bluestone Lane’s flat whites after a service or strolling around the reservoir. A trendy coffee shop in a place of worship may seem like a strange combo, but their goal isn’t that lofty: The church just wanted to provide a quiet escape for New Yorkers.Back to top
Food & Drink
The Best Coffee Destinations in NYC That Serve So Much More Than Coffee
10
More News
More from Food & Drink
-
The Most Unexpected Whiskey and Chocolate Pairings You Never Knew You Needed
-
This Limited-Edition Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Release
-
The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon
-
The Best Wines to Pair With Chicken
-
This Rare 67-Year-Old Macallan Single Cask Whisky Will Cost You $58,000
-
Is the Paleo Diet All It's Cracked Up to Be? Here's What a New Study Says
-
How Broccoli Soup Helped Men Beat Early-Stage Prostate Cancer
-
We're Starting a Craft Beer Hall of Fame and Brooklyn Lager Is the First One In
-
Do You Know the Difference Between Scotch Single Malt Whisky and Scotch Blended Whisky?