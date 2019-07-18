1. Botanisk Gin Get More Info

Denmark

Don’t miss the chance to sip on some aquavit during a trip to Denmark. Once that’s been checked off the to-do list, try to get your hands on a bottle of Botanisk Gin. Introduced in April 2018 by Signe Wenneberg and her sons, Noah and Simon, the family-run operation has quickly become one of the most buzzed about new spirit launches from the region. The handcrafted gin is certified organic, and made exclusively with local ingredients, highlighting native flowers, seasonal berries, and other Danish botanicals. Then, it’s distilled six times for a super smooth finish. Expect hints of elderflower, lemon verbena, and thyme, and be sure to try both varieties: available in pale and light pink (which gets its color from raspberry infusion).