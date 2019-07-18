10. Four Pillars Gin Get More Info

Australia

Australians definitely know how to party, but it turns out they also know how to make a seriously delicious gin. While there are countless distilleries that have opened their doors over the past few years, none have been as well-received on the international stage as Four Pillars. Launched in 2013, the small distillery is nestled in the charming Yarra Valley, just an hour-long drive from Melbourne, Victoria’s capital city. Experts in the art of distillation, their experimental lineup includes plenty of curious finds, including Bloody Shiraz Gin, Spiced Negroni Gin, and Sherry Cask Gin.