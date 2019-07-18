3. Re:Find Distillery Gin Get More Info

California

Luckily, you don’t have to scour the globe to find your new favorite gin, because there are plenty of skilled distillers creating some seriously impressive interpretations right here in the U.S. Just look at California’s Re:Find Distillery. “A pioneer distillery, Re:Find distillates their botanical gin from top-quality, reclaimed, free-run grape juice from the Paso Robles wine region,” says Robin Wolf, an internationally award-winning mixologist, bar director of The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar in Paso Robles, CA, and owner of SLO Bitter Co. Bitters and Consulting. “The result is an elegant and lively sipper with an incredibly smooth mouthfeel and an eco-friendly spirit.”