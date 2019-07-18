4. Procera Gin Get More Info

Kenya

Experts in the industry also have high praise for a tiny handful of Africa’s notable gin-makers. “Kenya is one of the newest nations to boast a craft gin distillery,” says Aaron Knoll, creator of The GIN is IN blog and author of Gin: The Art and Craft of the Artisan Revival. “Procera Gin boasts 10 botanicals, all of them sourced from across the African continent. The pink peppercorn comes from Madagascar. The orris root comes from Morocco. The juniper species they use is known as Juniper Procera, and it grows only in the East African highlands,” he explains. It made quite the splash when it debuted last year at Junipalooza in the U.K., and according to Knoll, it “still stands out as one of the only African gins available on the international market.”