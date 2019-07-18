5. Long Table Distillery Cucumber Gin Get More Info

Canada

Our neighbors to the north have also been successful in generating buzz within the gin category. “Having visited Vancouver’s Long Table Distillery in 2017, it’s an experience that’s stayed with me and a gin that I’ve continued to shout about ever since,” says Matt Burton, author of The Gin Shelf blog, who runs a gin-focused Instagram account. “This is truly a Canadian offering, with many of the botanicals locally foraged,” he continues. “As for the name? Master Distiller Charles Tremewen encourages people to come along to the tasting room’s weekly ‘Gin & Tonic Fridays’ or ‘Cocktail Saturday’ sessions where like-minded enthusiasts can gather to discuss the art of craft gin-making at communal long tables.” Try their award-winning Cucumber Gin, which makes for an ultra-refreshing dry martini (preferably served in a lemon-rimmed glass).