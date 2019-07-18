6. Malfy Gin Get More Info

Italy

“Italy does not immediately come to mind when discussing gin, but the country’s history is steeped in the spirit,” says Lesley Jacobs Solmonson, author of Gin: A Global History and co-author of The 12 Bottle Bar. “With a centuries-old history of distillation coupled with an impossible-to-replicate selection of local botanicals, Italy stands ready to step into the gin game with style.” There’s one Italian label in particular that she can’t get enough of: “Malfy Gin Con Limone offers a gentler flavor profile than traditional dry gins, making it an ideal gateway for the gin-curious,” Solmonson says. “Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast contribute a bittersweet top note, and the juniper follows subtly behind.” So what’s the best way to enjoy? “This gin cries out for tonic, but try an herbal garnish like rosemary instead of the usual lemon,” she advises.