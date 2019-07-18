7. Kavalan Gin Get More Info

Taiwan

Taiwanese whisky may have been the spirit that catapulted Kavalan to international fame, but now the iconic brand has officially segued into the gin game. Made from malted barley that’s double-charcoal filtered and triple distilled in premium copper stills, each step in Kavalan’s gin-making process is executed with extraordinary attention to detail. Expect delicate aromas of citrus peel, coriander, and juniper berries that create an elegant, smooth-sipping experience. The spirit also boasts a hint of sweetness, thanks to locally grown produce like red guava, kumquat, and starfruit.