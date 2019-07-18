9. London to Lima Gin Get More Info

Those in search of an even more inventive take would be pleasantly surprised with London to Lima. “It combines the tradition of London Dry Gin with the terroir of Peru and the heritage of the country’s national spirit, pisco,” according to David T. Smith, author of several gin-themed books, including Gin Tonica, The Gin Dictionary, and The Craft of Gin. “It uses pisco grapes to produce its base spirit, Andean water, and a mix of imported and local botanicals that include locally grown coriander,” he adds. “The result is a vibrant and elegant gin with both the floral fruitiness of pisco and the classic botanical style of a London Dry Gin.”