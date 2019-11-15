



We get it, a sip of cloyingly sweet cider probably turned you off from the beverage. But, just like wines, there are a dizzying array of choices. Some ciders have surprising flavor combinations like a good craft beer, while others are barrel-aged like whiskey. At the moment, we can’t get enough of dry ciders. They contain a lot less sugar, so it doesn’t feel like you’re drinking Juicy Juice from a can, plus they provide a nice shakeup from beers and cocktails, no matter the season.

We’re highlighting seven great options that might convince you hard cider isn’t just an alternative to beer or wine, but rather a worthy first choice. One such example is Lost Boy Cider’s Comeback Kid.

6.7% ABV

Made with a blend of five apple varieties, including Stayman and Ginger Gold, from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, this is Lost Boy Cider’s best-selling dry cider. Its name is a play on the major “comeback” we’re seeing with cider, says Tristan Wright, owner of Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia. We were once a die-hard cider-drinking nation. Fermented and pressed apples were so popular in colonial America that taxes and tithes were often paid in cider, and children even drank it in a diluted form.

