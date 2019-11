Austin Eastciders Brut Super Dry Cider

4.2% ABV

This tart, ultra-dry offering from Austin Eastciders sparkles like champagne. Go ahead—make mimosas with it, because the orange peel aroma and citrus notes add something champagne can’t. The vintage can brings the cool factor, but it’s what’s inside that counts: This 100-calorie cider has just 2 grams of sugar.

