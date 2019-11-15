Brooklyn Cider House Kinda Dry

5.5% ABV

Brewers ferment the Kinda Dry cider for about two to three months, carefully monitoring its sugar level. When the cider reaches the sweet spot, they use a winemaking technique to stop fermentation. Then, it’s filtered, lightly carbonated and bottled. The result is an off-dry cider from Brooklyn Cider House that tastes pretty damn close to biting into a freshly picked New York apple. It’s tart, with just a touch of sweetness.

