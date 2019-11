California Cider Company Ace Joker

6.9% ABV

California Cider Company in Sonoma County has been making cider since 1993, long before the cider renaissance. They’ve perfected the craft and Ace Joker, which debuted in 2008, is proof. The champagne-like dry cider is their most award-winning offering.

