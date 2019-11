Wölffer’s No. 139 Dry White Cider

6.9% ABV

Fresh apples, a hint of yeast, and a little fizz—this light, dry white cider from Long Island’s Wölffer Estate is made with a blend of New York apples. It’s a popular pick for summer, but it also stands up nicely to a cheese plate or roasted pork come the holiday season.

