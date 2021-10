Eat Me Guilt Free Galaxy Protein-Packed Brownie GET IT!

Want to enjoy a nice brownie during your day? Then pick up this fantastic brownie to fuel up on protein and fat without dealing with carbs or sugars. Doesn’t hurt that it tastes great too.

Get It: Pick up the Eat Me Guilt Free Galaxy Protein-Packed Brownie ($29; was $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!