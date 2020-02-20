Best After-Dinner Mezcal: Clase Azul Mezcal

This bottle of premium mezcal will feel like a trophy in your liquor cabinet, thanks to the matte-black decanter, hand-carved by artisans, topped with a multicolored beaded cap. It’s smooth, with decadent hints of peanut, caramel, and vanilla. While it could easily pair with a steak dinner, it’s worth saving for dessert, perhaps with an orange wedge on the side or paired with chocolate.

[$265; drizly.com]

