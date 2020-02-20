Best Celebrity Endorsement: Recuerdo Mezcal Get Info

There are a lot of celebs slapping their names on liquor brands. But one we’re truly rooting for is Recuerdo Mezcal, which is backed by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal. It’s a damn-good bottle for its price point: $34.99 for the smokier (worm-less) “Joven” expression or $37.99 with gusano for those who like the silky finish an agave worm lends. Distribution, for now, is limited to Texas, California, and Florida, with more national distribution planned in coming months. (Want to get your hands on another celebrity-endorsed mezcal that’s available across the U.S.? Try Dos Hombres Mezcal by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.)

[From $34.99; recuerdomezcal.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!