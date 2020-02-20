Best for Gifting: Bozal Tobasiche

With a savory and smoky finish that lingers on your lips much like a fine cigar, the Bozal Tobasiche mezcal feels celebratory. It’s made with a wild agave that takes 12 to 13 years to fully mature. It’s smooth, with hints of quince (akin to an apple or pear) and anise. When you crack open the bottle and pour it, you’ll be greeted with a cedar-like aroma. Plus, the muted blue bottle will look handsome on your recipient’s bar cart. Alluding to the terra cotta copitas used for drinking mezcal, Bozal created the rustic ceramic bottles in earthy tones.

[$72; drizly.com]

