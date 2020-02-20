Best for Sipping: Del Maguey Tobalá

A remarkably complex mezcal, it would be a sin to do anything but sip Del Maguey Tobalá neat. Many mezcals that make it to the States are concocted with just one type of agave (espadín), but this bottle goes a different route: It’s made with a wild agave known as tobalá, which is smaller and harvested from high-altitude canyons. The result is an earthy mezcal. With a hint of mango and cinnamon, Del Maguey Tobalá is a stellar example of how mezcal can be so much more than a smoke bomb.

[$129.99; drizly.com]

