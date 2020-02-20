Best for Splurging: Farolito Penca Verde

If you’re on the fence about mezcal, the Farolito Penca Verde will turn you into a fan, showing just how complex the liquor can be. The artisanal mezcal is made with agaves from Oaxaca, including a rare variety called penca verde, then fermented and distilled in small clay pots. Enjoy the campfire aroma before you take a sip. The tasting notes masterfully span from soft, sweet honey to juicy, bright lemon to rich leather and smoke. It’s another one you’ll want to drink neat to truly enjoy the flavorful ride.

[$160; thirdbasemarketandspirits.com]

