Best for Tequila Lovers: Mal Bien Espadin Mezcal

If you’re a tequila lover who’s new to mezcal, meet Mal Bien Espadin. The makers describe this agave-forward, everyday sipper as a “gateway mezcal” they offer to friends who are becoming newly acquainted with the spirit. You can certainly enjoy it on its own; the caramelized banana and leather notes are reminiscent of a reposado. But at 91 proof, it’s also assertive enough to stand up in a cocktail—something that lower ABV mezcals struggle to do.

[$42; drizly.com]

