Best for Your Bar Cart: Mezcal Union El Viejo

Your bar cart is in need of a versatile mezcal that can be sipped straight or mixed into cocktails. Enter Mezcal Union El Viejo. It’s made with a blend of espadín agave and wild tobalá agave. The smooth flavor encourages gentle sipping—but it also boasts a hint of mint and mango, which lend a smoky, herbaceous twist on classic cocktails.

[$50; drizly.com]

