1: Punkin Ale

Brewer: Dogfish Head

Longtime seasonal favorite Punkin Ale is the model for classic pumpkin beers with its bold but balanced character. The Delaware brewery makes a crisp 7 percent ABV amber (which we’d love to try on its own), adding a judicious mix of pumpkin meat, brown sugar, and pie spices. Objectively, it’s a great beer that happens to be a pumpkin ale.

[only available in-store]

