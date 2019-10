Brewer: Avery Brewing

At 15 percent ABV, this isn’t even the most extreme pumpkin beer Avery makes—that distinction goes to the 18-percent Rumpkin. But we prefer this bourbon-barrel, spiced imperial porter, which reminds us of a dark and boozy (you won’t notice after the second sip) holiday punch.

[$12; drizly.com]

