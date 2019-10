2: Good Gourd

Brewer: Cigar City Brewing

This big (9.6 percent) amber is almost dangerously easy to drink and carries a fruitier character while remaining true to style. We suspect it’s the exotic yet traditional spices—Ceylon cinnamon, Jamaican all-spice, and Zanzibar cloves—that set this ale apart.

[only available in-store]

