3: Pompoen

Brewer: Wicked Weed Brewing

This dark, 9 percent brew spends a year in Honduran rum barrels. And instead of taking the spice-rack approach with a dash of everything, Wicked Weed adds just pumpkin and charred ginger to flavor Pompoen. The finished beer brings that spice and gourd in the aroma, and greets your tongue with a spicy, tart flavor that hints at the rum barrel.

[only available in-store]

