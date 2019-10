5: Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte

Brewer: Breckenridge Brewery

Our first instinct was to write off a PSL ale as gimmicky, but this stout delivers. Nitro carbonation (like Guinness) provides a smooth, creamy feel. And a subtle pumpkin flavor mingles with cocoa before a slightly sweet finish.

[only available in-store]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!