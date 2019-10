6: Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

Brewer: Schlafly Brewing

This St. Louis–brewed beer is an excellent take on the traditional pie-in-a-bottle offering. If fact, we urge you to save a few bottles for Thanksgiving and crack them open when it’s time for dessert. It’s on the sweet side, but never cloying, and closes with a caramel note.

[only available in-store]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!