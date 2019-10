7: Upslope Pumpkin Ale

Brewer: Upslope Brewing

This Colorado brewery makes some of our favorite malty beers (try the Brown Ale). Its Pumpkin Ale is a crisp and clean amber matched with a subtle pie flavor from local, organic pumpkins and spices.

[only available in-store]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!