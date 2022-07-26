The Best Ready to Drink Cocktails and No Alcohol Spirits That are Actually Good

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting home after a long day and unwinding with a nice drink. Something stiff and tasty to take the edge off. But if you want something a little more elaborate than a shot on the rocks, you’ll want to pick up something that’s already made. A cocktail in a can sure does make life a whole lot easier.

Or maybe you want a drink without the alcohol in it. You don’t want to do any harm to your body and it’s not like alcohol is great for your body. But you miss that old feeling of drinking with friends. Luckily for you guys, there are some great non-alcoholic drinks out there for you to enjoy.

Whichever you are looking for, ready-made cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks, you don’t have to look very far these days. There are so many great drink options for you out there and we have found a good selection of either option for you guys. This way you don’t have to spend all day looking for good choices.

All you guys gotta do is scroll on down and find the selections we made for you guys. There’s a good variety in our picks so you should be able to find at least one pick that works best for you. Or you can pick up all of them to really upgrade your home bar selections. Either way, you’re in good hands with the choices found below.