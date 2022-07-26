The Best Ready to Drink Cocktails and No Alcohol Spirits That are Actually Good

Ritual Whiskey AlternativeGET IT!
Whiskey is a classic for a reason. You can make a ton of great drinks with a bottle of whiskey. And you can do all of that without the booze but plenty of the taste with this bottle of non-alcoholic whiskey from Ritual Zero Proof.
Get It: Pick up the Ritual Whiskey Alternative ($30) at Ritual Zero Proof
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top