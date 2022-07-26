The Best Ready to Drink Cocktails and No Alcohol Spirits That are Actually Good

Ritual Whiskey Alternative GET IT!

Whiskey is a classic for a reason. You can make a ton of great drinks with a bottle of whiskey. And you can do all of that without the booze but plenty of the taste with this bottle of non-alcoholic whiskey from Ritual Zero Proof.

Get It: Pick up the Ritual Whiskey Alternative ($30) at Ritual Zero Proof

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!