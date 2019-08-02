First the good news: If you’ve heard that you always need to drink white wines with white meat, you can forget that advice. There are some food-friendly red wines you can pair with chicken.

One example: If you’re the type who roasts whole heritage birds and can’t get enough of juicy, dark-meat chicken thighs, selecting the right red wine pairing is pretty straightforward: go with pinot noir.

But if you normally eat breast meat—grilled, roasted, or chopped up and tossed with other ingredients—choosing the right wine can be a bit trickier.

“When pairing wine with chicken dishes, the cooking method matters,” says Jeff Mosher, executive chef at Robert Mondavi Winery in the Napa Valley. “Whether the chicken is grilled, poached, or seared will help to determine the best pairing.”

Here’s your shopping list for the ideal wines to pair with your favorite chicken dishes.