The Dish: Anything Else With Chicken

The Wine: Pinot Gris

Pinot gris and pinot grigio are the same thing. (Gris is French for “gray,” while grigio is “gray” in Italian.) Some people knock the simplicity of PG, but it’s a great, cheap, do-it-all wine pairing for white-meat dishes—from spicy chicken tacos to casseroles and Asian-inspired chicken dishes. You can’t go wrong with Montinore Estate Pinot Gris ($16, montinore.com) or J Vineyards Pinot Gris ($20, jwine.com).